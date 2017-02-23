Estate agents' boost for Rosemary Appeal

THE Rosemary Appeal to build a state-of-the-art cancer and renal centre at West Berkshire Community Hospital, Stoney Lane, has announced its first corporate sponsor.

Step forward local letting and estate agents Jones Robinson.

The partnership was cemented after director Charles Robinson attended a reception hosted by the organisers.

He said: “Jones Robinson has always been at the heart of the West Berkshire community – in a personal and a business sense.

“Lending our weight to The Rosemary Appeal was an instinctive thing for us to do – it’s always satisfying to give something back to the community in which we live and work.

“We’ll be using our local connections and contacts to draw attention to the fundraising as much as making financial contributions ourselves.

“We feel this is a truly brilliant way of putting something back into the local community.

“It’s such a worthy cause and, of course, some of our staff and their families have been affected by cancer or the need for dialysis.”

The fundraising drive is being co-ordinated by the trustees of two local charities – the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust and the Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust – with the aim of creating the new centre at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Jones Robinson has already made a financial donation to the appeal to get the partnership off to a flying start and is set to follow this up with a number of events in the community, directly organised by the staff Rosemary Appeal task force.

Work is already under way to build the modern, highly-equipped facility to deliver advanced care to renal and cancer patients.

More than £2.5m of the £4.5m has already been raised.

It is due to open this summer, meaning cancer and renal patients will benefit from early diagnosis, better treatment and shortened journeys.

The complex will be named The Rosemary Centre, in honour of Rosemary Rooke, whose original bequest led to the building of the present community hospital.