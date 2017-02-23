Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

POLICE are searching for a taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham at the weekend.

The woman, aged in her 30s, got into a taxi with people she didn't know at around 2am on Sunday, February 19.

The other passengers were dropped in Thatcham Broadway and the victim was then driven to a house on the outskirts of town.

Police said that the woman went into the house to fetch money to pay the driver, who followed her into the house and then touched her inappropriately.

The driver fled after the woman shouted at him to leave.

The taxi was believed to have six seats and police currently have no description of the driver.

Specialist Investigator Tracy Cole said: "We would urge anyone who was in a taxi matching this description in the early hours of Sunday morning to please come forward, as they may be able to help us to identify the taxi company.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who may have been standing outside of the Slug and Lettuce or Document House at around 2am on Sunday, who may also be able to help with the investigation.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may assist us in bringing this offender to justice.

"Please call Thames Valley Police's 24-hour Enquiry Centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170049915."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.