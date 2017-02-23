go

Drivers' lucky escape after M4 multi-vehicle collision

12 vehicles involved in Chieveley to Theale collision

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

M4-Traffic

SEVERAL drivers had a lucky escape after a multi-vehicle M4 collision between Newbury and Theale yesterday (Wed) evening.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called at 5.53pm to the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12, following a 12 vehicle collision.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman, David Gallagher, said they were called at 5.59pm and sent two ambulances and paramedic in a rapid response vehicle.

 "There were 11 patients in total, all with a variety of minor injuries. 10 of these were treated at the scene and one taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital," he said.

The carriageway was closed for around an hour during the incident.

Police left the scene at 9.34pm. 

Fire crews were also at the scene.

 

