Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

A TEACHER raped and repeatedly molested a young boy in his charge.

The horror happened over a two-year period, and for more than a decade he evaded justice.

But that ended with a jury’s damning verdict following a two-week trial on Monday.

In the dock at Reading Crown Court was 52-year-old English teacher Francis Julian Beaumont, who taught at Brockhurst and Marlston House Preparatory Schools in Hermitage.

Mr Beaumont, who lived in at the independent school for boarders and day pupils, had denied all wrongdoing.

But jurors convicted him, by a majority of 11 to one, of five charges involving sexual activity with a male child and one of raping a male child.

All the charges relate to a period between March 2005 and April 2007 and involve the same boy, who was aged less than 12 years old when the abuse started.

Beaumont, who gave an address in Alexandra Road, Southampton, Hampshire, for the trial, was remanded in custody while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

Headteacher at the boys’ section of the schools, David Fleming, told the Newbury Weekly News of the school’s sense of horror and betrayal.

He said: “We’re appalled and saddened at the behaviour of Francis Beaumont.

“The thoughts of the staff and the wider school community are, of course, with the victim.”

He added: “On the day that we were made aware of these allegations, more than two years ago, we immediately suspended Mr Beaumont and he has not been back to the school since.

“Whilst these offences were committed 12 years ago, the shock within the school is still extremely raw.”

Mr Fleming went on: “As with all staff appointments, Mr Beaumont was vetted prior to joining the school and there was nothing to indicate that we should have had any concerns about him before the allegations were made.

“During the subsequent investigations we have worked closely with the authorities and the police to ensure that no stone has been left unturned in gathering the evidence needed to lead to a conviction.”

Weeks after Beaumont’s suspension in February, 2015, the schools received an unannounced inspection from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

While it praised the schools’ academic prowess, it ruled that the schools were failing to meet safeguarding regulations and some staff had been allowed to start work without full background checks having been completed.

However, the school has since requested an external audit by West Berkshire Local Safeguarding Children Board which acknowledged the action taken to make good the failings.

Mr Fleming said: “We have carried out a detailed and thorough audit of our safeguarding systems and requested an external audit by West Berkshire Local Safeguarding Children’s Board, which underlined we are following best practice in the care of our pupils.”

In a letter to parents explaining the situation, Mr Fleming wrote: “Whilst there are relatively few pupils now in the school who were taught by Mr Beaumont, if you are concerned that your son or daughter might be affected by this news, I would invite you to discuss any concerns with [the designated safeguarding staff] or myself.”

Beaumont, meanwhile, is already locked up and contemplating a lengthy prison term at his sentencing hearing next month.