Scheme to reduce congestion at Thatcham level crossing being explored

A PLAN to tackle the notorious congestion at Thatcham level crossing is in the pipeline.

Community planning group Thatcham Vision is looking to launch a community bus service in the town in a bid to reduce traffic levels. 

If given the go-ahead, the bus would pick people up from sites across the town and drop them off at the station, as a way of reducing traffic.

Early discussions have been held and Thatcham Vision is asking for anyone with suggestions or experience for running a service to get in touch.

Thatcham Vision chairman David Conquest said that the group had identified a need to tackle congestion at the station in its plan for the town.

“We think this will have the biggest impact on traffic at the station,” he said.

With electrification coming to West Berkshire, Mr Conquest said that “more trains and longer trains will mean the level crossing will be down more”.  

He added that a community bus would help address the limited parking available at the station and that, as the service would not be for profit, prices could be kept down.

For more information contact Thatcham Vision at www.thatchamvision.net 

