Newbury Building Society presents breast cancer charity cheque

Proceed's of staff's sponsored sky dive

Newbury Building Society's £1,215 breast cancer charity cheque

STAFF from Newbury Building Society have presented the Pink Ribbon Foundation with a cheque for £1,215.34.

The fundraising was undertaken in a number of ways, including Easter events in branches and by the society pledging 50p for every vote cast in the annual general meeting.

Last September, £2,700 was raised by seven brave staff members who took on a sponsored skydive.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation’s mission is to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from, or who have been affected by, breast cancer.

To date, the society has raised more than £16,000 for the charity since their partnership began in 2012.

A spokeswoman for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, Lisa Allen, said: “The enthusiasm and hard work by all concerned has resulted in donations year on year which have made a huge difference to those living with a breast cancer diagnosis.

“The Pink Ribbon Foundation has very little infrastructure and so the money raised by the team at Newbury, their business partners and customers, supports those that need it the most.”

Marketing manager at Newbury Building Society Emma Simms said: “We’re proud to have supported the Pink Ribbon Foundation and their work over the last four years.”

