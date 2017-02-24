Calcot car blaze suspected arson

A CALCOT car fire last night was a suspected arson.

A pump from Dee Road, Tilehurst was called at 8pm to Bay Tree Rise, Calcot, where a Vauxhall Corsa was found well alight.

No-one was in the vehicle or hurt.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

Firefighters left the scene around 8.30pm

Police were also at the scene and were investigating the incident.