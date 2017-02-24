go

Calcot car blaze suspected arson

Vehicle destroyed in incident

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A CALCOT car fire last night was a suspected arson.

A pump from Dee Road, Tilehurst was called at 8pm to Bay Tree Rise, Calcot, where a Vauxhall Corsa was found well alight.

No-one was in the vehicle or hurt.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

Firefighters left the scene around 8.30pm

Police were also at the scene and were investigating the incident.

Calcot car blaze suspected arson
Calcot car blaze suspected arson

Vehicle destroyed in incident

 
