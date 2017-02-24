go

Delays on the A34 near East Ilsley

Collision closes one lane northbound

John Herring

John Herring

There are currently long tailbacks on the A34 East Ilsley because of a multi-vehicle collision.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene of a collision involving five cars at 11.28am.

The one lane northbound is currently closed and tailbacks are stretching as far as the M4 junction at Chieveley, causing delays of up to 50 minutes in the area.

South Central Ambulance service crews are also at the scene.

Highways England expects the accident to be cleared at around 2.30pm with normal traffic conditions resuming around 3.30pm. 

Updates to follow.

(Picture from Sarah Spink via Twitter)

