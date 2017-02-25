New delivery franchise launches in Newbury and Thatcham

DO you want food from independent Newbury restaurants but don’t want to leave home?

New franchise One Delivery Newbury and Thatcham, launched earlier this month, delivers food from Boobars, Mio Fiore and Gelato Joe’s.

It also brings fast food from McDonald’s and KFC to the door.

The business is run by Gina Jones and Sarah Yacim and follows a similar delivery venture in Worcester. Miss Yacim, who used to work as a manager for Vodafone but wanted to run her own business, said that One Delivery Newbury and Thatcham had been going well in its first month.

“We thought Newbury would really like something like this,” she said, adding that most of the orders they had received so far had come from Thatcham, as the town didn’t have large chains.

She added that they had an opportunity to branch out but wanted to perfect their service in Newbury and Thatcham first.

Order by calling 07754 321001, email newbury@one-delivery.co.uk or visit One Delivery Newbury and Thatcham Facebook page.