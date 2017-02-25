Calls for better recycling in West Berkshire

WEST Berkshire Green Party is calling for improved recycling across the district with a new campaign launched this week.

The party has written to West Berkshire Council calling for recycling in the district to match the EU target of two-thirds of all waste by 2030.

According to the Green Party, just under half of West Berkshire household waste is currently recycled.

In a letter to West Berkshire’s portfolio holder for the environment Cllr Dominic Boeck, the Greens argue that “the newly-introduced permit scheme is not a sensible approach” and instead urge the council to talk to Hampshire, Bracknell Forest, Reading and Wokingham councils to provide a joined-up local scheme so everyone can use their nearest recycling centre free of charge.

They also call on the council to work towards eliminating single-use plastics in council offices, and introduce multi-bins in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford town centres to allow for separate collection of recycling and general rubbish.

The party has also written to Richard Benyon, MP for Newbury, urging him to press the Department for Environment to ensure that local councils provide “free-at-point-of-use access for disposal of household waste at recycling centres across the country, regardless of the householders’ address”.