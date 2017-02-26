Fair Close Day Centre launches fundraising campaign

FAIR Close Day Centre, which provides help and support to the elderly in Newbury, is hoping to raise £50,000 to give the building a much-needed refurbishment.

The centre has offered fun, food and friendship for its elderly members for the last 50 years.

However, the building has not been updated since it opened in 1967, so the board of trustees have launched a 50th Anniversary Appeal and hope to reach the target by the end of 2017.

Through the appeal, the trustees are counting on the generosity of local residents and businesses to help meet the target by asking them to register as a friend of the charity, make a donation or organise fundraising events.

Trustee Josie Reed said: “It hasn’t had much money spent on it in the last 50 years and it’s looking quite tired.

“It can get quite cold in the winter, so we want to add insulation and double-glaze the windows. I’m confident we can hit our target.

“We have been very well supported in the past and hope people who have supported us will come forward again.”

The centre, run by Age Concern Newbury and District, which receives no public funding, employs two full-time members of staff, but mainly relies on the work of volunteers.

It provides up to 100 meals a day, half of which are delivered to housebound users through its meals on wheels service, and also offers activities such as chair exercises and arts and crafts from its base at Fair Close.

The centre relies on fundraising events throughout the year to meet its £20,000 running costs, which will need to be met, on top of the £50,000 refurbishment.

“We’re confident we can reach the target,” said Mrs Reed.

“The work will make it a bit more user-friendly and more versatile, which will give us more options going forward.

“The centre is open five days a week, but with these improvements we would be able to hire it out at the weekends, giving us another source of income.”

For more details on Fair Close Day Centre, visit www.fairclosecentre.org