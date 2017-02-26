go

New housing scheme for Theale submitted

Homes would be built on 'derelict site' close to the M4

THEALE village could be expanding closer to the M4 if plans for more than 100 homes are approved.

Central Corporation Projects has applied to build 130 homes at Whitehart Meadow at the end of High Street.

The developer said that its scheme would develop “a derelict and underused site as an extension to the thriving village of Theale”.

It states that the scheme would provide much-needed housing as only seven sites in the village had planning permission for residential development as of February 2016.

Planning documents say: “This extremely short list demonstrates that the current supply of new market housing suitable for families in Theale is virtually nil.

“Indeed, our research indicates that only around 50 new dwellings have actually been built in Theale since 2008 (less than 10 dwellings per annum).

“The proposed erection of up to 130 dwellings at Whitehart Meadow offers a clear opportunity to redress the shortfall.”

The land was not included in West Berkshire Council’s development plan document, which identified preferred housing sites across the district. 

The site will include 226 car parking spaces, but the developer adds that the amount of affordable housing will be subject to a viability assessment.

The area outlined for development is close to the M4 and has water ditches running across the site. 400kVA power lines also cross the site.

Although the site has water courses running through it, the developer says that the entirety of the site is not liable to flood.

The site has permission for a 100-bed hotel, which was approved in 2000.

Thames Water has responded to the plans and said that is has been unable to determine the infrastructure needed to meet the needs of the application.

To view the scheme enter 16/03613/OUTMAJ into West Berkshire Council's planning site.

The plans follow applications for more than 350 homes at Theale lakeside being taken to appeal and 88 homes for the former sewage works in the village being submitted in December.

