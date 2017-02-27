It's the Newbury pancake race tomorrow!

The Newbury Pancake Race is tomorrow and more businesses and charities have stepped up to the plate.

Time to Talk, Future Sense Foundation, Newbury Racecourse and Newbury town councillors have joined 13 other teams.

The race is organised by Soroptomist International Newbury and District and event organiser Katy Hawthorne said there was still time to sign up. Contact her on (01635) 34045 or email kfh7@hotmail.com

Registration on the day opens at 11.30am before the first heat at noon.

Teams will compete to be crowned Newbury Pancake Champions 2017, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

The best-dressed team and best pancake tosser prizes are sponsored by Henwick Properties and Gecko Communications respectively.

Money raised will be donated to the Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust Rosemary Appeal to build a £4.5m state-of-the-art dialysis and cancer care unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

After the races, mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook will toss pancakes from the town hall balcony to teams and children.

People are also invited to St Nicolas’ church hall for a pancake lunch from 12.15pm.