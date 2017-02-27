go

It's the Newbury pancake race tomorrow!

Who will be crowned pancake champions?

It's the Newbury pancake race tomorrow!

The Newbury Pancake Race is tomorrow and more businesses and charities have stepped up to the plate.

Time to Talk, Future Sense Foundation, Newbury Racecourse and Newbury town councillors have joined 13 other teams.

The race is organised by Soroptomist International Newbury and District and event organiser Katy Hawthorne said there was still time to sign up. Contact her on (01635) 34045 or email kfh7@hotmail.com 

Registration on the day opens at 11.30am before the first heat at noon. 

Teams will compete to be crowned Newbury Pancake Champions 2017, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

The best-dressed team and best pancake tosser prizes are sponsored by Henwick Properties and Gecko Communications respectively.

Money raised will be donated to the Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust Rosemary Appeal to build a £4.5m state-of-the-art dialysis and cancer care unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

After the races, mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook will toss pancakes from the town hall balcony to teams and children.

People are also invited to St Nicolas’ church hall for a pancake lunch from 12.15pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

News

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park
News

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Work begins right next to rival chain

 
Beds for homeless to be cut in West Berkshire
News

Beds for homeless to be cut in West Berkshire

"It shows how these cuts have been hard-hitting"

 
News

It's the Newbury pancake race tomorrow!

 
News

Strong opposition to Newbury flats plan

 
News

Commemorative plaque unveiled at Newbury's Royal British Legion

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33