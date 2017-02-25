Newbury town centre road re-opened after car fire

A NEWBURY town centre road was closed yesterday (Friday) evening after a car fire.

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 9pm to West Street, near Mcdonalds, after a fire started in a car with a young woman occupant.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the blaze, due to a mechanical fault.

The road was closed during the incident.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.30pm