Firefighters called to chimney fire at Upper Woolhampton school

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a chimney fire at an Upper Woolhampton school this afternoon (Saturday), after retrieving loose tiles from a Newbury roof earlier today.

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 2.30pm to a chimney fire at the independent Elstree School.

Firefighters used rods and water to extinguish the blaze, before departing at 4pm.

Earlier today, at 9.30am, Newbury firefighters removed three tiles in a precarious position from the roof of a block of flats in Bartholomew Street, before departing at 10am.