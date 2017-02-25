go

Firefighters called to chimney fire at Upper Woolhampton school

Further Newbury call to remove loose tiles from roof of flats

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

chimney smoke

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a chimney fire at an Upper Woolhampton school this afternoon (Saturday), after retrieving loose tiles from a Newbury roof earlier today.

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 2.30pm to a chimney fire at the independent Elstree School.

Firefighters used rods and water to extinguish the blaze, before departing at 4pm.

Earlier today, at 9.30am, Newbury firefighters removed three tiles in a precarious position from the roof of a block of flats in Bartholomew Street, before departing at 10am.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

News

Firefighters called to chimney fire at Upper Woolhampton school
News

Firefighters called to chimney fire at Upper Woolhampton school

Further Newbury call to remove loose tiles from roof of flats

 
Newbury town centre road re-opened after car fire
News

Newbury town centre road re-opened after car fire

Minor blaze due to mechanical fault

 
News

New delivery franchise launches in Newbury and Thatcham

 
News

Calls for better recycling in West Berkshire

 
News

Months of delays added to West Berkshire waste wars resolution

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33