Commemorative plaque unveiled at Newbury's Royal British Legion

A COMMEMORATIVE plaque was unveiled this afternoon (Sunday) at Newbury's Royal British Legion.

The plaque, unveiled on a wall outside the legion, honours the sunken, Second World War British submarine, HMS Tigris, which saw 63 lives lost at sea, off the Isle of Capri, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The submarine was adopted by Newbury in 1942, during Adopt a Warship week and the plaque was unveiled prior to next year's 75th anniversary of the adoption of the submarine by the town.

The unveiling of the plaque followed an 11.25am parade of standard bearers, veterans and civic dignitaries, including the mayor of Newbury, Julian Swift Hook, from the Market Square in Newbury to the war memorial in Bartholomew Street, where a wreath was laid by sea cadets.

A special service in St Nicolas' church followed, during which all 63 names of those who lost their lives were read out.

The plaque was then unveiled at 1pm at Newbury's Royal British Legion, in Pelican Lane by a Whitehall-based naval officer, Lieut Commander Lucy Ottley, a former St Bartholomew's school pupil, whose parents live in Wash Common:

"It's a real honour to be asked to do something that affiliates Newbury to the Tigris," said Lieut Commander Ottley.

Also among invited guests was the nephew of the captain of the sunken submarine - to find out more and for full photographic coverage from all today's events, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday.