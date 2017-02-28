Marathon man inspires Newbury running group

A NEWBURY running club went the extra mile when celebrating their first-year anniversary by inviting modern-day running legend Ben Smith to speak to the group.

Last year Mr Smith ran 401 marathons in 401 days for charity (including two in Newbury) and was welcomed by the Hi5 Roadrunners as the guest speaker at their anniversary awards evening earlier this month.

The group, who meet once a week at Henwick Park, sat in awe as they listened to the marathon runner speak about his superhuman achievement, which earned him a Pride of Britain award in October 2016.

Mr Smith, from Portishead, then stayed to enjoy some anniversary cake and chat to members of the running group at the Bowlers Arms in Wash Common.

Chris Clacy of the Hi5 Roadrunners said: “He’s such an inspiration, you could literally hear a pin drop in the room.

“He really enjoyed the evening and stayed to have photos taken and talk to the members all night.”

More than 50 members of the group came along to the evening.

After the event Mr Smith tweeted: “Had a great time, such an amazing running club and group of people, feeling inspired.”

The Hi5 Roadrunners club have enjoyed a successful first year, with more than 550 members joining the group on Facebook.

The club meet each Thursday at 7pm at Henwick Playing Fields car park with new members of all fitness levels welcome to turn up on the night.

Search ‘Hi5 Roadrunners’ on Facebook for more information.