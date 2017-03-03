Dogmobile whizzes into Newbury town centre

NEWBURY Dogs Trust will be raising funds for the charity – with chance to meet a few homeless dogs in Newbury Town Centre today (Fri).

The Dogs Trust’s Dogmobile pulled up yesterday in Northbrook Street (pictured) and was set to return again today, so shoppers and passers-by can find out more about the work of the charity and meet some dogs needing a loving new home.

Dogmobile assistant manager, Laura Nicholas, said:

“The Dogmobile is a fun, interactive way to help people find out more about rehoming a rescue dog and the brilliant work of Dogs Trust.

“Whilst dogs are not directly rehomed from the Dogmobile, if you do find that it’s puppy love after meeting our adorable doggies, we encourage you to visit our centres to find out more about making a new best friend.”

Members of the trust's Hamstead Marshall based re-homing centre will be on hand with information including its free microchipping service for dogs and Sponsor a Dog scheme

Find out about becoming a foster carer for homeless dogs, training classes the trust offer and becoming a trust volunteer.

Chance afterwards for a relaxing browse, or to donate unwanted items from a spring clear-out, to the trust’s Northbrook Street charity shop near the Clock Tower, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, telephone 01635 38509.

Newbury Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Hamstead Marshall is open each weekday – except Wednesday – from 12pm to 4pm, and stays open until 7.30pm on Tuesday. This (rehoming) centre will be closed due to maintenance work on Monday (March 6).

For more information visit www.dogstrust.org.uk