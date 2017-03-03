go

Dogmobile whizzes into Newbury town centre

Dogs Trust re-homing centre doggie meet and greet

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Dogmobile whizzes into Newbury town centre

NEWBURY Dogs Trust will be raising funds for the charity – with chance to meet a few homeless dogs in Newbury Town Centre today (Fri).

The Dogs Trust’s Dogmobile pulled up yesterday in Northbrook Street (pictured) and was set to return again today, so shoppers and passers-by can find out more about the work of the charity and meet some dogs needing a loving new home.

Dogmobile assistant manager, Laura Nicholas, said:

“The Dogmobile is a fun, interactive way to help people find out more about rehoming a rescue dog and the brilliant work of Dogs Trust.

“Whilst dogs are not directly rehomed from the Dogmobile, if you do find that it’s puppy love after meeting our adorable doggies, we encourage you to visit our centres to find out more about making a new best friend.”

Members of the trust's Hamstead Marshall based re-homing centre will be on hand with information including its free microchipping service for dogs and Sponsor a Dog scheme

Find out about becoming a foster carer for homeless dogs, training classes the trust offer and becoming  a trust volunteer.

Chance afterwards for a relaxing browse, or to donate unwanted items from a spring clear-out, to the trust’s Northbrook Street charity shop near the Clock Tower, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, telephone 01635 38509.

Newbury Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Hamstead Marshall is open each weekday – except Wednesday – from 12pm to 4pm, and stays open until 7.30pm on Tuesday. This (rehoming) centre will be closed due to maintenance work on Monday (March 6).

For more information visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Home

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze
News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

Police and firefighters called to scene

 
Service of Thanksgiving early this afternoon at Ashford Hill Church
News

Service of Thanksgiving this afternoon at Ashford Hill church

Service for late former chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council

 
News

Suspicious scooter blaze in field near Hermitage

 
News

Mothers' campaign to secure tougher sentences for dangerous driving offences

 
News

Newbury law firm gives local charity a cash boost

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33