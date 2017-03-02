go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a court has spared a man who had sex with a schoolgirl.

In other news, schools services for vulnerable pupils are to be axed

Also this week, Puffys got her wheels! 

Meanwhile, pancakes flew and tossers ran at the Newbury pancake race and we’ve got two pages of your antics.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, 

In Thatcham this week, a former mayor has defected and plans for Henwick have been approved. 

And on the Hampshire pages, proprietors of an award-winning Baughurst eaterie slam a prospective 250 per cent hike in business rates from April 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

News

Missing Burghfield Common teenager found safe and well
News

Missing Burghfield Common teenager found safe and well

Police thank the public for their help in locating girl

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

Labour councillor walks out of Greenham Control Tower meeting

1comment

 
News

Clock ticking for £20,000 charity giveaway

 
News

Council tax rise set to be voted through tonight

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33