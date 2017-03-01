go

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Motorists being advised to avoid the area tonight

Old Bath Road to close until further notice for emergency repairs

MOTORISTS are being asked to avoid the junction of Strawberry Hill and Oxford Street in Newbury tonight while emergency utility works are carried out.

The eastbound carriageway between Strawberry Hill and Oxford Street to be closed from 7pm to allow Thames Water to repair a burst water main.

If their work goes according to plan the road is expected to reopen from 7am tomorrow morning (Thurs).

The closure will affect traffic heading into town and motorists are asked to use an alternative route this evening and overnight.

The road is currently suitable for traffic but motorists are asked to take extra care as the surface might be wet.

Residents can find out more about roadworks in their area at www.westberks.gov.uk/roadworks

The same section of road was previously closed (pictured) for repair work in November 2016 and caused gridlock in the town.

