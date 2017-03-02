Clock ticking for £20,000 charity giveaway

CHARITIES that want to be in with a chance of receiving a share of £20,000 from the Newbury Weekly News and Greenham Common Trust (GCT) have less than seven weeks to register their interest.

The Newbury Weekly News is 150 years old this year, and, to celebrate, we are giving away £10,000 for local good causes, with every pound match-funded by GCT.

We need good causes to register with The Good Exchange (www.thegoodex-change.com) by the end of April and we will pick a shortlist of 15.

We will then ask our readers to select the charities they think most deserve the money.

The Good Exchange is a new fundraising platform which brings together organisations and institutions offering grants to those local charitable projects seeking funding, through auto-matching criteria.

As a fundraising platform, The Good Exchange is unique as it brings together public donations, fundraising activities and institutional grants.

With the matched funding from Greenham Common Trust, the good cause on The Good Exchange with the most votes will get £10,000, the organisation in second place will receive £6,000 and the one in the third place will be given £4,000.

Chris Boulton, chief executive of the Greenham Common Trust, said: “We are delighted to help the Newbury Weekly News celebrate its 150th anniversary with this match funding for good causes in the community we both serve, and look forward to hearing all about the successful applications.”

Twenty-six good causes have already registered with The Good Exchange since we announced the £20,000 giveaway on February 9.