Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager from Burghfield Common.

Jessica Horton, aged 17, was last seen at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening (28/2) in the Reading Road area of Burghfield Common.

Miss Horton is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of an average build, with green eyes and light brown long hair. She is said to look younger than her age.

She was last seen wearing grey sports leggings with white Adidas stripes on the side and a dark green coat with a fur hood. She was holding a JD bag and was not believed to be wearing any make-up.

It's believed she may have travelled to Kent and may be with an 18-year-old male friend.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Robert Carberry from Newbury Police Station said: "We are growing concerned for Jessica's welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her or a girl matching her description to please get in touch.

"We believe Jessica may have travelled out of the area and could be in the Gillingham area of Kent, so we would also extend our appeal to anyone in this area to please keep a look out for her.

"If you see Jessica or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1258 of 28 February 2017.

"Jessica, if you see this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well."