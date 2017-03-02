Youngsters to dress up for World Book Day 2017

go

Will you be taking part in the literary celebrations?

YOUNGSTERS across West Berkshire will be dressing as their favourite characters from literature today as the nation celebrates World Book Day (Thursday, March 2). 

The annual event sees children (as well as teachers) all over the UK dressing up and taking part in events that schools and community groups run to celebrate authors, illustrators, books and reading.

Last year saw the district's schools filled with costumes from Harry Potter to Spider-Man as pupils of all ages marked the wonder of reading.

The picture shows youngsters at Little Sunflowers Nursery on World Book Day 2016.

Is your school or nursery taking part in the celebrations?

Tell us what you'll be getting up to this World Book Day and send your pictures (make sure to include the names of the literary characters) to chris.ord@newburynews.co.uk to be included in a full round up in next week's Newbury Weekly News.

