Newbury's Hennessy Gold Cup becomes bookies carnival

Racecourse reveals name of winter meeting

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Glasses down for The Hennessy

Hennessy deal plugged after 60 years

GOLD becomes bookies’ silver in December when the former Hennessy Gold Cup becomes the Ladbrokes Trophy.

Newbury Racecourse has revealed the new ttles for the races that will form part of the first Ladbrokes Winter Carnival on December 1 and 2 with both days broadcast live on ITV Racing.

Saturday's highlight Ladbrokes Trophy will be worth £250,000 this year, an increase of £50,000 on the 2016 race, and Friday’s feature will be the £50,000 Grade 2 Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle.

The total prize money across the two days is increased by almost £100,000 to £700,000, with Ladbrokes sponsoring 13 of the 14 races in an initial five-year deal.

The only race not sponsored by Ladbrokes is the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase on the Saturday, which will continue to be supported by the friends of Sir Peter.

Julian Thick, chief executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are looking forward enormously to the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival in December and to the first running of the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“This is a major partnership for us and we will be working hard with the Ladbrokes team to build up the profile of the meeting over the coming months and years.

“One aspiration that we both hold is to encourage more entries from trainers based in Ireland, which would add even more interest to this outstanding race meeting.”

