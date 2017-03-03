go

Newbury law firm gives local charity a cash boost

Irwin Mitchell raises hundreds for Mencap

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Newbury law firm local charity a cash boost

A NEWBURY law firm has donated £500 to West Berkshire Mencap after its most successful fundraising drive to date.

The charity is set to benefit from the donation from Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office, after staff at the firm spent all of last year raising funds for the organisation.

West Berkshire Mencap was nominated by staff at the office to be their Charity of the Year for 2016 as part of a nationwide initiative developed by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation (IMCF).

Regional managing partner at Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office, Vicky Brackett, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this record donation to a truly fantastic cause in our local community.

“Our Charity of the Year initiative is something that all of our employees are very passionate about, with everyone pitching in to raise funds in a variety of ways across 2016 to ensure we can provide quality support to this charity.

“Last year was a record-breaking one in terms of our fundraising work and we are very proud to be able to give back to the local communities where we work in this manner.”

The funds raised for West Berkshire Mencap will go towards supporting its services, which range from support for children, family advisors, adult day support and domiciliary care and housing assistance.

Leila Ferguson, chief executive at West Berkshire Mencap, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone at Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office for this fantastic donation which will allow us to make a huge difference to a lot of people’s lives.

“Working with the firm across 2016 has been an absolute pleasure and we truly appreciate the hard work and effort which has gone into raising these vital funds.”

Established in 1997, IMCF is an independent registered charity set up by the law firm, which raised  a record £163,000 across its offices in 2016.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze
News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

Police and firefighters called to scene

 
Service of Thanksgiving early this afternoon at Ashford Hill Church
News

Service of Thanksgiving this afternoon at Ashford Hill church

Service for late former chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council

 
News

Suspicious scooter blaze in field near Hermitage

 
News

Mothers' campaign to secure tougher sentences for dangerous driving offences

 
News

Newbury law firm gives local charity a cash boost

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33