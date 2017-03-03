Newbury law firm gives local charity a cash boost

A NEWBURY law firm has donated £500 to West Berkshire Mencap after its most successful fundraising drive to date.

The charity is set to benefit from the donation from Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office, after staff at the firm spent all of last year raising funds for the organisation.

West Berkshire Mencap was nominated by staff at the office to be their Charity of the Year for 2016 as part of a nationwide initiative developed by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation (IMCF).

Regional managing partner at Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office, Vicky Brackett, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this record donation to a truly fantastic cause in our local community.

“Our Charity of the Year initiative is something that all of our employees are very passionate about, with everyone pitching in to raise funds in a variety of ways across 2016 to ensure we can provide quality support to this charity.

“Last year was a record-breaking one in terms of our fundraising work and we are very proud to be able to give back to the local communities where we work in this manner.”

The funds raised for West Berkshire Mencap will go towards supporting its services, which range from support for children, family advisors, adult day support and domiciliary care and housing assistance.

Leila Ferguson, chief executive at West Berkshire Mencap, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone at Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office for this fantastic donation which will allow us to make a huge difference to a lot of people’s lives.

“Working with the firm across 2016 has been an absolute pleasure and we truly appreciate the hard work and effort which has gone into raising these vital funds.”

Established in 1997, IMCF is an independent registered charity set up by the law firm, which raised a record £163,000 across its offices in 2016.