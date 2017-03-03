Suspicious scooter blaze in field near Hermitage

A SCOOTER fire in a field near Hermitage yesterday (Thursday) evening is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters from Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst were called to the blazing scooter situated in a field off the B4009/Hermitage Road at 7.30pm.

A motorist who alerted emergency services after spotting the fire was at the scene.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters left the scene at 8.15pm and police were also called.