Suspicious scooter blaze in field near Hermitage

A SCOOTER fire in a field near Hermitage yesterday (Thursday) evening is being treated as suspicious.
Firefighters from Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst were called to the blazing scooter situated in a field off the B4009/Hermitage Road at 7.30pm.
A motorist who alerted emergency services after spotting the fire was at the scene.
No-one was hurt.
Firefighters left the scene at 8.15pm and police were also called.
