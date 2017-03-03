Service of Thanksgiving this afternoon at Ashford Hill church

A SERVICE of Thanksgiving for a former chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council will be held in Ashford Hill at 1pm today (Friday).

Headley villager Barrie Hiscock died aged 81 on Friday, February 17, at home with his family, after a battle with prostate cancer.

His son Simon paid tribute to the dedicated care his father had received from Kingsclere Medical Practice and his mother, Evelyn, who had nursed him for years.

A former chairman of the parish council – which he joined in 1993 – Mr Hiscock’s notable efforts include powering through affordable housing in Headley, at Paynes Close, in 1997 and Holly Bush, in 2006/07.

Current parish council chairman Joe Woodford said Mr Hiscock would be “missed by many” in the parish.

“The houses could not be built without parish council consent and Barrie would not sign the Section 106 agreement until a document was drawn up giving priority for local people to live in Holly Bush,” said Mr Woodford.

Mr Hiscock also oversaw the expansion and resurfacing of Ashford Hill recreational ground car park and installation of play equipment for Headley playground.

A huge supporter of local football, Mr Hiscock received a 50-year service award from the Football Association in 2013.

A year later, he also received a community award from then High Sheriff of Hampshire, Rupert Younger, at the Great Hall, Winchester, following a nomination by Hampshire county councillor Keith Chapman (Con, Calleva and Kingsclere).

“His tireless work has been appreciated and recognised by national, as well as local organisations and is very well deserved. He is an amazing example to us all,” said Mr Chapman.

Mr Hiscock played for Headley FC from 1949 to 1967, started fundraising for a new dressing room for the club with a £5,000 donation and helped raise the balance to more than £29,000.

In 1967 he became club manager, then secretary and president.

He was also a football referee from 1974 to 1993, chairman of the Basingstoke league in 1995, a member of Hampshire FA council since 2000 and served as chairman of the North Hants local area referees committee.

He leaves his wife Evelyn, half-sister Valerie, two children Simon and Alison, daughter-in-law Bridget, four grandchildren – Daniel, Ben, Emily and Amanda – and granddaughter-in-law Hettie.

The Service of Thanksgiving is at 1pm today (Friday March 3) at St Paul’s Church, in Ashford Hill Road, RG19 8AZ. Parking available.

Immediate family flowers only. Donations to St Michael’s Hospice, Kingsclere Medical Practice and Ashford Hill with Headley churches.