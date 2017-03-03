go

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

Police and firefighters called to scene

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Bradfield farm outbuilding 50 per cent destroyed in fire

A CARAVAN was destroyed in a blaze at Upper Basildon during the early hours of this morning (Fri).

One pump from Dee Road Fire Station, in Tilehurst and another from Pangbourne Fire Station, were sent to an unspecified address in the village at 12.08am.

A caravan was discovered well alight on arrival.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

The caravan was destroyed.

Firefighters left the scene at 12.35am.

Police were also at the scene with a police update awaited as to the cause.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze
News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

Police and firefighters called to scene

 
Service of Thanksgiving early this afternoon at Ashford Hill Church
News

Service of Thanksgiving this afternoon at Ashford Hill church

Service for late former chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council

 
News

Suspicious scooter blaze in field near Hermitage

 
News

Mothers' campaign to secure tougher sentences for dangerous driving offences

 
News

Newbury law firm gives local charity a cash boost

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33