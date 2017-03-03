Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

A CARAVAN was destroyed in a blaze at Upper Basildon during the early hours of this morning (Fri).

One pump from Dee Road Fire Station, in Tilehurst and another from Pangbourne Fire Station, were sent to an unspecified address in the village at 12.08am.

A caravan was discovered well alight on arrival.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

The caravan was destroyed.

Firefighters left the scene at 12.35am.

Police were also at the scene with a police update awaited as to the cause.