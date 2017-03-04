go

Powderpuff Puffy's loving her wheels

Thatcham couple thank people who rallied to help their paralysed pet

Powderpuff Puffy's loving her wheels

PUFFY, the paralysed dog looking for help with her recovery – has her new set of wheels. 

The female Chinese Crested Powderpuff has been enjoying her new-found freedom after an appeal to help get her back on her feet.  

Puffy’s nerve connection in her hind legs was severed after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident two years ago.

A scan later revealed that a disc in her spine had exploded into tiny fragments.

Puffy had been using home-made wheels, built from plastic plumbing, cart wheels and a harness.

But the makeshift harness put a lot of pressure on her front shoulders and vets recommended a pedal cart to help Puffy’s rehabilitation.

Her owners, Thatcham couple Mike and Danielle Cass, set up an online fundraising page to give their beloved pet the wheels she needed.

Mr and Mrs Cass had raised £485 of the £1,500 needed for Puffy’s special wheels but the clock was ticking as their fundraising page would close on February 4. 

Following a Newbury Weekly News report last month, more than £1,000 was donated in two-and-a-half days.  

Mr Cass said: “We were completely overwhelmed and humbled, not only by the number of donations we received, but how generously people were giving.

“There seemed to be a real desire to help and we’re so thankful for everyone’s support, they’ve made a
really big difference to Puffy’s life.”

Indeed, Mrs Cass said that Puffy was loving her new wheels.

“As soon as we put her in them for the first time her tail was wagging like crazy and normally she doesn’t wag her tail,” she said.

“Now when we’re out on walks she seems more confident, comfortable and will take her time to sniff and explore more.

“Puffy’s strength seems to have improved already and she now holds herself up a bit better when eating.

“Her tail movement and control seems to have improved too.”

The couple issued a heartfelt thanks to everyone who had donated to the appeal.

“We never expected to reach the total of £1,500 and only really set up the crowdfunding page to allow some of Puffy’s Facebook fans, who’d kindly expressed an interest in helping, to donate,” Mr Cass said. 

“We were therefore pretty amazed when we reached the target, also considering how far off we were with only a few days to go.

“It really helps restore your faith in humanity that so many people who we or Puffy have never met, cared and were willing to donate.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Appeal to find missing girl from Burghfield Common

police

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Emergency repair works force Newbury road closure

Man shouted threats to kill in front of Kennet Centre shoppers

Man shouted threats to kill in front of Kennet Centre shoppers

News

Powderpuff Puffy's loving her wheels
News

Powderpuff Puffy's loving her wheels

Thatcham couple thank people who rallied to help their paralysed pet

 
plans
News

Respite for villagers after homes plan is withdrawn

16-home plan pulled, for now

 
News

Newbury District Swimming Club boosted by donation

 
News

Man jailed for A34 East Ilsley death crash

 
News

Caravan destroyed in Upper Basildon blaze

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33