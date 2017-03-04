Powderpuff Puffy's loving her wheels

PUFFY, the paralysed dog looking for help with her recovery – has her new set of wheels.

The female Chinese Crested Powderpuff has been enjoying her new-found freedom after an appeal to help get her back on her feet.

Puffy’s nerve connection in her hind legs was severed after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident two years ago.

A scan later revealed that a disc in her spine had exploded into tiny fragments.

Puffy had been using home-made wheels, built from plastic plumbing, cart wheels and a harness.

But the makeshift harness put a lot of pressure on her front shoulders and vets recommended a pedal cart to help Puffy’s rehabilitation.

Her owners, Thatcham couple Mike and Danielle Cass, set up an online fundraising page to give their beloved pet the wheels she needed.

Mr and Mrs Cass had raised £485 of the £1,500 needed for Puffy’s special wheels but the clock was ticking as their fundraising page would close on February 4.

Following a Newbury Weekly News report last month, more than £1,000 was donated in two-and-a-half days.

Mr Cass said: “We were completely overwhelmed and humbled, not only by the number of donations we received, but how generously people were giving.

“There seemed to be a real desire to help and we’re so thankful for everyone’s support, they’ve made a

really big difference to Puffy’s life.”

Indeed, Mrs Cass said that Puffy was loving her new wheels.

“As soon as we put her in them for the first time her tail was wagging like crazy and normally she doesn’t wag her tail,” she said.

“Now when we’re out on walks she seems more confident, comfortable and will take her time to sniff and explore more.

“Puffy’s strength seems to have improved already and she now holds herself up a bit better when eating.

“Her tail movement and control seems to have improved too.”

The couple issued a heartfelt thanks to everyone who had donated to the appeal.

“We never expected to reach the total of £1,500 and only really set up the crowdfunding page to allow some of Puffy’s Facebook fans, who’d kindly expressed an interest in helping, to donate,” Mr Cass said.

“We were therefore pretty amazed when we reached the target, also considering how far off we were with only a few days to go.

“It really helps restore your faith in humanity that so many people who we or Puffy have never met, cared and were willing to donate.”