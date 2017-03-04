go

Newbury District Swimming Club boosted by donation

Club receive cheque for almost £1,000 through John Lewis token scheme

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

EWBURY District Swimming Club funds have been boosted by a donation of almost £1,000.

Senior girls captain, Molly Dummett, and Janet Hopkins, chairwoman and coach of the club, received the cheque for £985 from John Lewis Community Matters scheme.

Community Matters is a charitable giving scheme that runs throughout Waitrose and John Lewis shops.

Every three months, each shop selects three community groups to help.

Customers are directly involved in deciding how much each nominated group receives, by using a token to vote for the organisation they would like to support.

The money will go towards the replacement of the starting blocks used at Northcroft swimming pool.

Janet Hopkins said: “We have been fundraising now for about nine months, and the John Lewis money is a huge help to us. 

“We have raised about £1,000 via Easy Fundraising and intend to apply to Greenham Common Trust too. 

“We need new blocks because the existing ones are almost worn out, and to ensure that the swimmers are able to practise on modern blocks similar to the ones used at the big competitions.”

The club expects the cost to be about £6,000.

Newbury District Swimming Club has extended its thanks to all customers who voted.

