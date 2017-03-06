Injured cyclist thanks public for their help

A NEWBURY woman who was hospitalised after falling from her bicycle is asking the people who stopped to help her to get in touch – so she can thank them personally.

Jo Patterson, a learning support assistant at The Castle School, was found face-down and unconscious in a pool of blood after the incident last Thursday morning.

Luckily, she did not break any bones, but is on painkillers and can only eat through a straw owing to the injuries to her mouth and face.

Mrs Patterson was making the journey from her home in De Montfort Road to work – a route she cycles every day – when she came off her bike near the entrance to the Donnington Grove hotel.

The 46-year-old mother-of- four said: “I would like to say thank you to the members of the public who stopped to help me.

“I don’t know who they are but I am so grateful.

“I’ve never been involved in an accident in my life. I didn’t realise how bad it was until my husband saw me in hospital and looked shocked.

“You never expect something like that to happen to you.”

There were strong winds that morning owing to Storm Doris, but it is unclear if this is what caused the accident.

Mrs Patterson added: “I still have no idea how it happened as I didn’t regain consciousness until the ambulance arrived. The police are looking into it.

“I’m battered and bruised all over, but it could have been a lot worse. Thankfully I’m on the mend.”

Mrs Patterson is asking anyone who stopped to help that day to contact her through the Newbury Weekly News.