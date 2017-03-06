Chieveley bowls club unveil new equipment

go

Club raises £6,070 in grants and donations

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

CHIEVELEY Short Mat Bowls Club was bowled over to be awarded £6,070 in grants to pay for some much-needed new equipment.

On Friday, the club was able to unveil its new automatic winder unit for the carpet mats used at each club meeting, thanks to the funding support from a number of local organisations.

Club secretary David Campbell said: “Members offer our sincere and grateful thanks to all individuals and organisations that have made this possible.

“The machine removes the backbreaking effort that was formerly needed to wind up the mats after club events using our manual winding machine, especially as some members are no longer in the first flush of youth.”

The club received £2,250 from the Greenham Common Trust, £1,320 from Vibrant Villages, £1,000 from the Englefield Trust and £500 from the Gerald Palmer Eling Trust.

The grants were topped up by £1,000 of club funding raised through donations from members and friends.

Mr Campbell said: “Hopefully we can encourage some new members to join our well-supported, social and friendly club, which, in addition, provides some gentle exercise when we meet on Monday afternoons and Thursday evenings.”

Details about the club can be found here

