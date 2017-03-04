Police appeal after three assaults in Tilehurst

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following three ABH incidents in Tilehurst which are believed to be linked.

The first incident occurred in Gratwicke Park, near Walnut Way on 10 January at about 7pm.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley way when he was approached by a group of four males.

They spoke to him and then assaulted him, causing the victim to sustain cuts and bruises to his head.

The second incident occurred in Dee Road on 18 January at about 5.30pm.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking in the road when he was approached by two males who approached him and spoke to him.

They then assaulted him by punching him in the face.

The boy sustained facial injuries for which he required treatment in hospital. He has since been discharged.

The third incident took place on Friday, 10 February at about 7.30pm in School Road.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was cycling when he was approached by three males on bikes, who shouted out to him as he passed by.

The victim ignored them and continued cycling. The group then rode after him.

One of them caught up with him and told the victim to walk with him to where the other two offenders were waiting.

He was then assaulted, sustaining cuts and bruises to his face. He did not require hospital treatment.

The victim then managed to get back on his bike and rode away.

Nothing was stolen in any of the incidents.

Investigating officer, PC Susannah Procter, based at Reading police station, said: "We believe that these three incidents are linked, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any of these offences, or who has any information about them to call Thames Valley Police.

"People can do this by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested.