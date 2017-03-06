Roadworks round-up

The following roadworks are planned for various locations across West Berkshire throughout the coming weeks.

You can find more detailed information online at www.roadworks.org and by searching for West Berkshire.

The A340 Baughurst Road, Aldermaston is currently closed northbound from Calleva Park roundabout while Thames Water carry out repairs to a leaking water main. The closure is expected to be in place until tomorrow (Tuesday, March 7). All traffic is being diverted via A340, Reading Road and Red Lane.

The B4000 is currently subject to a series of overnight closures at the bridge over the M4 while maintenance and waterproofing works on the bridge are completed.

Full road closures will be in place between 8pm and 5am every week and temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the B4000 at the M4 bridge during the day.

The work began on February 20 and is expected to last for six weeks. Traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A338.

Blandys Lane in Upper Basildon will be closed between Bethesda Street and Mead Lane while Thames Water repair a water leak in the carriageway.

It is expected to be closed from 9.30am and 3.30pm for the next three days (March 6-8).

Traffic will be diverted via Park Wall Lane, A329 and Mead Lane.

Oak Hill in Hungerford/Froxfield (at the border with West Berkshire and Wiltshire) will be closed at the railway bridge while Network Rail carry out repairs to the bridge parapets.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day from today (March 6) and is expected to last for six weeks.

A diversion will be in place via Oak Hill, School Lane, Unnamed Road and the A4.

Various closures and restrictions will be in place around Hambridge Lane while Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks remover and relay overhead high voltage cables that cross the railway line at the eastern end of the road.

These restrictions include no waiting at the eastern end of Hambridge Lane and the closure of the Greenham 6 footpath.

The project begins on Wednesday (March 8) and is expected to take six weeks to complete.

There will be overnight closures in place along the A34 as major resurfacing works take place. At the same time the road markings between Bullington and Highclere will also be renewed.

The closures will be in place from 10pm until 6am, Monday to Friday, on the southbound carriageway from March 16, for four nights.

Traffic will be diverted via the A343, Andover and the A303.

Park Lane will be closed at the Hamstead Marshall level crossing overnight on Saturday, March 18, while Network Rail complete maintenance works to the crossing.

The closure will be in place between 11.30pm and 8.30am on Sunday.

Traffic will be diverted via Milkhouse Road, A4, Station Road to Kintbury, Newbury Street and Unnamed Road to Park Lane.