Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder

Suspect is being questioned locally by murder squad detectives

John Garvey

John Garvey

A MAN has been re-arrested in the Newbury area on suspicion of murdering a schoolgirl.

He is understood to be a 78-year-old man named Peter Pickering.

In September last year South Yorkshire Police issued a statement in which they revealed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Wakefield schoolgirl Elsie Frost (pictured) in 1965.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Det Supt Nick Wallen, said: "A reinvestigation into Elsie's murder was launched in 2015 by West Yorkshire Police, backed by a publicity campaign on the 50th anniversary of her death.

"Since then we have received significant numbers of calls and emails from members of the public offering new information, and have generated new lines of enquiry which officers have been progressing ever since.

"Following those enquiries we have now arrested a 78-year-old man in the Berkshire area and will be interviewing him under caution to progress our investigation."　

This week the force issued the following statement: "Following continued enquiries into the murder of 14-year-old Elsie Frost who was discovered stabbed to death in Horbury, Wakefield, West Yorkshire on October 9, 1965, West Yorkshire Police have today re-arrested a 79-year-old man on suspicion of her murder. He has also been arrested in connection with an unconnected offence of kidnap and rape which occurred in 1972." 　

The arrested man has been taken to a police station within the Thames Valley force area where he is being interviewed by detectives from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

