Kennet Radio submits antenna application

KENNET Radio has submitted an application to put an antenna on a building in Newbury as it prepares to broadcast on an FM frequency.

Last June, the community radio station was granted an FM licence by Ofcom as the local online broadcaster looks to make the jump to mainstream radio.

The application seeks to install the 3m-tall low-power transmitter on the building occupied by Snell Advanced Media Ltd in Turnpike Road, which will allow the radio station to broadcast to Newbury and Thatcham

The application says the location is the most suitable to provide FM radio coverage to the two settlements, while, in order to meet Ofcom licence requirements, the topography will prevent the signal from travelling excessive distances.