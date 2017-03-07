Beedon pupils are sum-thing special

BEEDON Primary School has been praised by a government minister after being placed in the top two per cent of schools in England for attainment in mathematics.

The minister for school standards, Nick Gibb, wrote to the school this week to offer congratulations on its high-performing pupils.

Every pupil who sat the 2016 Key Stage 2 assessments in December exceeded the expected standard in mathematicss.

The school was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors in November.

Executive headteacher Chris Prosser said: “These accolades are well deserved and reflect the hard work and dedication of staff, students and parents.

“Although it is a small rural school, it has a unique character and a big heart.”

Beedon Primary School joined the Downlands Federation in September.