Beagle hot on trail of new home

A BEAGLE is hot on the trail of sniffing out a new owner.

Yong chap, Bailey is a 14-month-old beagle who loves walking, exploring and playing with his four-legged friends.

This energetic boy is hoping to use his scent skills to sniff out a loving new home.

Nicki Barrow, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, in Hamstead Marshall said:

“Bailey is a busy boy who is looking for an active home with another dog who can show him the ropes, as he loves being out and about making canine chums. He requires plenty of mental and physical stimulation and is ideally looking for a new home , with someone who has breed experience. This excitable chap can live with children over the age of eight.”

Anyone interested in offering Bailey a forever home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

The Dogs Trust Newbury re-homing centre is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

The trust also has a fundraising charity shop in Newbury town centre, in Northbrook Street near the Clock Tower. Donate unwanted items from a spring clear-out, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, telephone 01635 38509.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.