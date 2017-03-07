Newbury Weekly News shortlisted for award

THE Newbury Weekly News has been shortlisted for best weekly newspaper in the UK in the 2017 newsawards.

They are the only awards that are dedicated to celebrating the best in news media print, technology and business innovation.

We're up against the Brecon & Radnor Express, Cambridge Independent, Hackney Gazette, Newquay Voice, Stratford Herald and The Times of Tunbridge Wells.

There's an extra reason to celebrate – the NWN actually prints five of the seven newspapers shortlisted.

We’ve been shortlisted for regional printer of the year too.

The Newspaper Awards were rebranded in 2015 as newsawards, with an entirely fresh format and look for the event.

All the categories have been divided into highly-focused sections reflecting the key areas of news media publishing – print, digital and business.

Since the first year of the awards more than 100,000 newspaper executives from all of the major national, regional and weekly newspaper publishers have attended the awards together with sponsors, suppliers and industry influencers.

The awards have been hosted by many of the UK and Ireland’s leading entertainers including Michael McIntyre, Jonathan Ross, Dara O’Briain, Rob Brydon, Joanna Lumley, Jimmy Carr, Gabby Logan Stephen Mangan and Al Murray.

In 2016 the awards were hosted by stand-up comedian and actor, Alan Davies.

This year's awards will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at Lancaster London.