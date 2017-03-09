go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a team leader at a Newbury superstore deceived unwitting colleagues in a scam.

In other news, hundreds of people at Vodafone Newbury have been put at risk of redundancy.  

Also this week, is a completion date for the the troubled Greenham Control Tower now in sight? 

Meanwhile, see which pictures we've used of children across West Berkshire turning up in fancy dress to celebrate World Book Day. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, police will no longer send an officer out to nearly all instances of shoplifting. 

In Thatcham this week, joined up thinking is needed to help the town's elderly and there's a shock offer for woods in Cold Ash.

And on the Hampshire pages, excavations are underway in Pamber Forest after prehistoric monuments were discovered.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

