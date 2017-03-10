go

Hundreds of jobs to go at Vodafone Newbury

Staff at company's headquarters put at risk as company 'simplifies business structure'

Newbury Vodafone to shed 250 jobs

HUNDREDS of staff at Vodafone’s UK headquarters in Newbury are set to be made redundant. 

The Newbury Weekly News has learned that the telecommunications firm has placed staff at risk of redundancy and that employees, mainly in project management, managerial and functional roles, are affected.

Vodafone would not say exactly how many of its 4,500 staff at Newbury were at risk, but confirmed the number was in ‘the low hundreds’.

The roles at risk affect a limited number of frontline staff.

A Vodafone spokesman said: “We continually review our costs to ensure we have an efficient, sustainable and agile organisation.

“As a result, while we created hundreds of new roles within our UK-based customer services team last year, with more to follow this year, we are simplifying some of our business structures over the next couple of months.

“We will be working with all those affected to support them through this period.”

Last year, Vodafone axed around 250 staff as it cut part of its corporate functions department in an effort to refocus on its frontline team.

A source at Vodafone said the latest round of redundancies was rumoured to be higher than those made last year. 

Question marks over the future of Vodafone were raised following the result of the EU referendum last year. 

Following the vote to leave, a spokesperson said that the firm could not rule out the possibility of moving its London HQ to Europe in the wake of an exit from the EU, but said it had no plans to move the Newbury base.

“As we said before the referendum, we remain committed to supporting our UK customers regardless as to the outcome, now and in the future.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said again yesterday (Wednesday): “We remain fully committed to the UK, our UK customers and to Newbury.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Judge shows mercy to Thatcham man who had sex with schoolgirl

Court

Thatcham man fined for fuel fraud

Thatcham man fined for fuel fraud

Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder

Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path

News

Special needs charity relocates to Thatcham
Thatcham

Special needs charity relocates to Thatcham

Swings and Smiles sets up new home in former children's centre

 
Crocus flowers in bloom outside Newbury church
News

Crocus flowers in bloom outside Newbury church

NWN reader captured this stunning sight

 
Home

Hundreds of jobs to go at Vodafone Newbury

 
News

Newbury's Victoria Park tennis courts reopen after refurb

 
News

Families enjoy Newbury play area officially opened at the weekend

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33