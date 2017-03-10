Newbury's Victoria Park tennis courts reopen after refurb

THE tennis courts in Newbury’s Victoria Park have reopened following a major refurbishment.

The work – which cost in the region of £150,000 – was funded from the £600,000 legal settlement the council received from Parkway developer Costain, together with a £39,893 grant from the Lawn Tennis Association.

A new online booking system, called Clubspark, allows people to register and book online.

The annual cost for membership is £36, which enables a whole family to play unlimited times within a year.

You can also book online on a ‘pay and play’ basis, costing £6 per game.

Details on the booking process can be found at www.newbury.gov.uk/tennis

Leader of the council, Dave Goff, said: “We have waited a long time for this and we are very excited to at last announce that the tennis courts are ready to play on.

“We will have an official launch on Saturday, April 8, with our new tennis coach and representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association.”

Cracks started appearing in the park and surrounding area shortly after Costain conducted water extraction works when building the Parkway shopping centre’s underground car park in 2010.

The cracks damaged sporting facilities, a nearby nursery school, and some residents complained of damage in their homes.

Costain agreed to pay the council a £600,000 out-of-court settlement, which included all legal costs, but stopped short of admitting any liability for the damage caused.