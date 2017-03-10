Families enjoy Newbury play area officially opened at the weekend

CHILDREN and local families are taking time out in the fresh spring air, after a £22,700 play area was opened in Newbury on Saturday.

The new facility, in St George’s Avenue, was officially opened at 10am by Newbury MP Richard Benyon and mayor Julian Swift-Hook.

Mr Benyon tweeted beforehand he was looking forward to the opening with “big praise” for the councillors behind the initiative, Northcroft ward district councillors Jeanette Clifford and Lynne Doherty, who said they were pleased for the resident children.

“There’s a great community spirit in this area and the children are very excited to have their very own play equipment at last,” they said.

The playground and equipment follows a successful members bid by both councillors for £10,000 funding.

The total cost was £22,700, with the remainder of the money coming from Newbury Town Council’s developer contributions and playgrounds budget.

New equipment includes traditional swings, a ‘birdnest’ swing which encourages group play, a small climbing wall, wendy house for toddlers, spinner, springy see-saw and rotator.

There is also a multi-play climbing frame suitable for older children.

The residents of St George’s Avenue last year requested the play area on the green, which is owned by Newbury Town Council.