Waste recycling facility gets go-ahead

PLANNERS have given the go-ahead for a waste recycling facility in Burghfield.

Applicant J Mould of Reading sought permission for a waste reception building, picking station, biomass boiler, skips and metal shredding area.

The site will process up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of material within an existing waste management site in Berrys Lane. Burghfield Parish Council offered no objection.

One member of the public objected, citing concerns about noise, air pollution, impact from traffic and impact on the local community.

However, a case officer’s report stated: “The site is a permanent waste management facility, and therefore the principle of waste management is already established.

“Any impacts would be suitably controlled through planning conditions and other environmental control regimes.”