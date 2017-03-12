go

Spring in the air as lambing season gets underway

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

SPRING was in the air this week, with sunny spells, daffodils a-bloom and lambs gambolling in local fields.

Celebrating their 40th year this year, Stockcross farmers Nigel and Karen Wernham’s flock of 80 sheep includes Poll Dorset and Dorset Horns breeds.

As the lambing season gets into full swing, police have reminded dog owners of their responsibility to keep their dogs on a lead near livestock. 

For an interview with Mr and Mrs Wernham, one of whom's lambs is pictured, see the April issue of Out and About magazine, published free in the March 30 edition of the Newbury Weekly News. 

