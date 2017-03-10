Baaaad traffic in south Newbury

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path
Let's be avin' ewe!
Police officers in Newbury encountered baaad traffic in Wash Common the other night after bumping into 250 sheep loose on the road.
The sheep were all returned to their owner.
"Not a baad nights work!" the force tweeted
When you bump into 250 sheep on the loose in Newbury— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 9, 2017
Don’t worry, the sheep were all returned to their owner!
Not a baad nights work! pic.twitter.com/z4RMMFkgjz
