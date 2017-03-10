go

Baaaad traffic in south Newbury

Police bump into 250 sheep loose on the road

Let's be avin' ewe!

Police officers in Newbury encountered baaad traffic in Wash Common the other night after bumping into 250 sheep loose on the road.

The sheep were all returned to their owner.

"Not a baad nights work!" the force tweeted

