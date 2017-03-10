Do you know where your 'children's cancer' cash is going?

THIS woman is collecting a small fortune in cash from shoppers who think they are aiding a children's cancer charity.

They are not.

And, when challenged by the Newbury Weekly News, the woman and her female colleague conceded it was strictly business.

She said: "We're selling leaflets, that's all. That's what we tell everybody. We don't claim to be a charity."

That was news to some of the people we watched donating coins and even notes, one of whom said she lost her own son to cancer and had made a generous donation believing it was for a good cause.

The women were accosting shoppers in Bridge Street, Newbury, calling out – "spare change... children's cancer".

In return for the 'donation', they handed out a leaflet which claimed childhood cancer can be prevented by consuming the correct nutrition.

Another woman who handed over money, whose son survived his own bout with cancer, said: "Nutrition can not prevent cancer. I thought this was for legitimate research."

The leaflets are published by Salubrious Periodicals, whose website no longer exists.

A spokesman for the Newbury BID, Russell Downing, said he had reported the women to West Berkshire Council's trading standards department.

However callers who complain of the women's activity to the council are told that they do not need a street trading licence because they are selling periodicals.