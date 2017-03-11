Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
Week 434
£1,000
MR N LANE, BINFIELD HEATH
£250
MR W.T.A. FARMER, WENDOVER
£25
MRS JULIET HEDGES, WITNEY
MR K RICKSON, MILTON KEYNES
MRS AF MACDONALD,OXFORD
MRS E NICHOLLS, KIDLINGTON
MRS DENISE LANE, MILTON KEYNES
MR D GARVIE, OLD WINDSOR
MR D STUBBERFIELD,WANTAGE
MISS MOIRA WALKER, AYLESBURY
MRS J DORSETT, PRINCES RISBOROUGH
MR S SPINDLER, SONNING, READING
