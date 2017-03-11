go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

Week 434

£1,000

MR N LANE, BINFIELD HEATH

£250

MR W.T.A. FARMER, WENDOVER

£25

MRS JULIET HEDGES, WITNEY

MR K RICKSON, MILTON KEYNES

MRS AF MACDONALD,OXFORD

MRS E NICHOLLS, KIDLINGTON

MRS DENISE LANE, MILTON KEYNES

MR D GARVIE, OLD WINDSOR

MR D STUBBERFIELD,WANTAGE

MISS MOIRA WALKER, AYLESBURY

MRS J DORSETT, PRINCES RISBOROUGH

MR S SPINDLER, SONNING, READING

