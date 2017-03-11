go

What's on in West Berkshire today (Saturday)

There's some interesting events on in West Berkshire today.

History buffs will be able to get an idea of life in England during the 17th Century at Civil War at Shaw House. The Earl Rivers Regiment Muster will give visitors an idea of what it was like to train and fight in the 1600s from 11am to 4pm.

There will be sheep, goats and other farm-yard animals in Newbury town centre with a mobile farm set to visit the Kennet Centre from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

‘Open for Hope’ launches today with a charity fundraising stall on the Broadway, Thatcham between 10 and 4 pm.

There will be Tombola, Lucky dip and other activities as well as information on mental Health issues.

The charity, formed out of The Friends in Need Group (which will close at the end of the month because of funding cuts of) aims to promote its vision to combat loneliness in the local community. 

Victoria Park Nursery School are holding an open day from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Parents and youngsters are welcome to drop in for some outdoor play and crafts.

Aldworth Market will be held in the village hall. 9.30am to  noon. There will be free Fairtrade refreshments and a variety of Traidcraft groceries.  Also fresh produce, flowers and foods, handcrafts etc. For more details contact (01635) 578090

The Nine Mile Riders will be performing some classic soul & vintage rock’n’ roll/rockabilly from 9pm at The Old Chequers, in The Broadway, Thatcham. Details from (01635) 876335 or www.facebook.com/theninemileriders

Renaissance to Romantic, a programme of sacred music will take place from 7.30pm at Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College.

