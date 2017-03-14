Two Newbury firms named in top 100 companies to work for

TWO of Newbury’s largest employers have been named in The Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to work for in 2016.

Medical technology firm Stryker, based in Hambridge Road, was placed 19th.

It was the 11th consecutive year that the company has been listed in the prestigious annual table.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and offers products and services in orthopaedics, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine sectors.

The Sunday Times guide says: “This outfit prides itself on hiring exceptional people and treating them with respect.

“The feeling is clearly mutual as they, for their part, love working for Stryker.”

Newbury-based Gamma, one of the UK’s leading communications providers, was in 49th place in the table.

In a statement, Gamma said it was “delighted” to be recognised for the fifth consecutive year.

Based largely on employee feedback, The Sunday Times award lists the top 100 UK companies to work for.

Each entry is judged according to performance in eight key areas: Leadership, wellbeing, giving something back, personal growth, fair deal and how members of staff feel towards their manager, company and team.

The awards dinner was held at Battersea Evolutions on Thursday, February 23.

A total of 857 firms registered to take part in this year’s employee engagement survey, with 82 new entries making it into the top 100.

Pam Williams, HR director at Gamma, based in Kings Road West, said: “To be recognised for the fifth year in a row is a fantastic achievement.

“Being in the ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’ is a real accolade and provides an excellent way to measure employee engagement.

“We wanted to share the celebration of our achievement at the awards evening by inviting along some of the Gamma staff who have really contributed to our success and are great ambassadors of Gamma.

“We were also delighted to see a number of our channel partners being recognised in this year’s list – well done to everyone who made the list.”

Gamma has also, once again, achieved 2 Star Accreditation as an outstanding company to work for.

Jonathan Austin, chief executive and founder of ‘Best Companies’, said: “I would like to congratulate Gamma on their outstanding achievement.

“This year it is encouraging to see that more and more organisations are recognising the value of employee engagement and are willing to benchmark themselves against the best to ensure they are offering their employees the best possible experience.

“Organisations like Gamma have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a great place to work.”